Heineken boss reveals exit amid slump in beer sales

The boss of Heineken has stepped down from the Dutch brewing giant as it continues to grapple with waning consumer demand and pressure from inflation.

Dolf van den Brink said he will leave the company, which also brews Amstel and Birra Moretti, at the end of May after almost six years in charge.

The brewer said the chief executive and chairman “concluded, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, that this is the right time to hand over his responsibilities”.

Mr Van den Brink will then remain at the company in an advisory role for around eight months to support his successor.

The departure comes amid a weak backdrop for the firm, with softer demand for beer and tougher global economic conditions hitting sales in recent months.

In October, the group warned over profits as a result.

Heineken said sales volumes for 2025 were likely to be down on the previous year as shoppers also swallowed price inflation.

Nevertheless, the group saw some brighter performances in the UK, amid strong demand for its Cruzcampo lager and Irish stout brand Murphy’s.

Mr Van den Brink said: “After six years as chief executive and more than 28 years at Heineken, I believe this is the right moment to transition leadership as the company prepares for the next phase of the EverGreen strategy.

“The past years have been marked by significant change as Heineken progressed through its transformation and has now reached a stage where a transition in leadership will best serve the company in further executing its long-term ambitions.

“Over the coming months, I remain fully focused on disciplined execution of our strategy and to ensure a smooth transition.”

Peter Wennink, chair of the group’s supervisory board, said: “The supervisory board is grateful to Dolf for his leadership and long-standing commitment to Heineken, including guiding the company through a demanding period of transformation, delivering on EverGreen 2025 strategy while navigating a challenging external environment.”