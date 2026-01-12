Girl says childhood was stolen after sexual assault by soldier turned teacher

A girl who was sexually assaulted by a soldier turned schoolteacher who lost his leg while serving in Afghanistan told a court that her childhood was stolen from her.

Army veteran Simon Taylor, who had part of his right leg amputated after his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in 2009, went on to work in education.

The 43-year-old was a teacher at Hethersett Academy in Norfolk and his offending began while his teenage victim was a pupil there, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Simon Taylor arriving at Norwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to five sex offences including sexual activity with a child while in a position of trust (Joe Giddens/PA)

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said the offending – which spanned more than two years – continued after she left the school.

She said Taylor made the girl “think that he was the only one who cared or could help her or would help her”.

She said Taylor would message the girl on the school’s messaging platform and this resulted in him receiving a written warning, but the contact continued.

The prosecutor said that married father Taylor, now of Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, “groomed” the girl.

She said he “wanted to have sex with (the girl) and wanted to meet outside school”.

Ms Ascherson said Taylor said he would harm himself if the girl did not send him images.

She said that in one message Taylor wrote “I look forward to some fun, as long as we’re both looking for fun, we can just have some fun until you find a nice lad hey”.

The prosecutor said Taylor admitted to five offences at an earlier hearing, including to sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust after touching her thigh under her skirt at school.

He also admitted to two counts of sexual communication with a child, and to two counts of sexual assault.

She said that both of the sexual assault counts related to him touching the girl’s breasts, once in a car while the girl was still a pupil at the school and on another occasion in a car after she had left the school.

Simon Taylor (right) hides his face as he arrives at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk, for sentencing (Joe Giddens/PA)

The girl reported Taylor to police in 2022, and also “told his wife what he had done to her”, Ms Ascherson said.

Reading her victim impact statement in court, the girl said: “My childhood was stolen from me.

“I never had the chance to be a normal teenager.”

Richard English KC, mitigating, said Taylor “accepts he has caused real and great harm”.

He said Taylor “doesn’t seek to blame any of what happened on the injury he sustained” and added that he “received no proper or therapeutic intervention after he was discharged from the Army”.

“It’s clear his mental health may have contributed to what happened,” he said.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the hearing until Tuesday.

He bailed Taylor but warned that “immediate custody remains the likeliest outcome”.