Father admits manslaughter of three-month-old son

A 38-year-old father has pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of his infant son, police have said.

Gareth Stark, from Stafford, admitted the manslaughter of three-month-old Leon Stark when he appeared before a judge at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

In a statement issued after the hearing, Staffordshire Police said Stark also pleaded guilty to a charge of battery.

The force said Leon was taken to hospital on October 12 2023 after becoming unwell at a house in Stafford, but died eight days later, having suffered a head injury caused by his father.

Stark will be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court (David Jones/PA)

Commenting on the case, Detective Inspector Lisa Holland, of Staffordshire’s Major Investigations Department, said: “This is a truly tragic case, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Leon’s death.

“We will continue to work with our partners to protect children from harm, safeguard them and prevent tragic cases like this one.”

Stark is due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court later this year.