Teenagers thought to be among victims of Greater Manchester head-on crash

Three teenagers are believed to be among the four who died in a head-on crash between a car and a taxi in Greater Manchester.

A red Seat Leon collided with a Citroen C4 Picasso taxi on Wigan Road in Bolton in the early hours of Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The driver of the Seat and two passengers, believed to be three men aged between 18 and 19, as well as the driver of the Citroen, thought to be a man in his 50s, died after the crash, the force said.

Four people were killed in the crash (Madhuri Karia/PA)

Five injured passengers have been taken to hospital.

Formal identification of the victims is still taking place.

One resident on Wigan Road said they were woken by a “loud bang”.

The woman, who did not want to be named, looked from her bedroom window and saw “quite a bit of debris” on the road.

She also saw a red car that was “really damaged”.

A male resident, did not see what happened, but heard a “car accelerating”.

Five injured passengers have been taken to hospital (Madhuri Karia/PA)

Footage from a nearby property shared online showed a head-on crash, before both cars and debris were sent flying in different directions.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday: “At around 12.50am this morning, three fire engines and the technical response unit attended a crash involving a taxi and a car on Wigan Road, Bolton.

“Firefighters arrived quickly to make the area safe and used cutting equipment to help remove people from the vehicles before passing them into the care of North West Ambulance Service. Greater Manchester Police assisted with cordoning the area. Crews were in attendance for roughly two hours.”

Police are appealing for witnesses (Madhuri Karia/PA)

GMP is urging any witnesses to come forward with information.

Local councillor Ayyub Patel said the “community is very saddened by the tragic news”, saying the authorities should be left to carry out their investigations.