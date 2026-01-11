Scots face weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind throughout Sunday

Scots are expected to endure some harsh weather as the Met Office has a number of warnings that come into place on Sunday, some of which extend to Monday.

An amber warning for snow comes into force from 3am to 2pm on Sunday with heavy snowfall expected.

The warning affects areas some areas north of Glasgow and stretches up to the Aberdeen area.

Other yellow warnings are in force throughout the majority of the country, with wind warnings reaching as far as the Orkney and Shetland Isles.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has a flood warning in place for the Churchill Barriers causeway area which connects the main island to the island of South Ronaldsay through Burray and the islands of Lamb Holm and Glimps Holm.

It also has nine less severe flood alerts in place throughout various parts of Scotland.

On Saturday, the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) met, stating the country faces a “multi-hazard” weekend of weather warnings.

The group was attended by the First Minister and chaired by the Justice and Home Affairs Secretary, who were joined by representatives from Sepa, the Met Office, Police Scotland, local authorities and other organisations.

Snowy conditions in the west end of Aberdeen (Beth Edmonston/PA)

Justice and Home Affairs Secretary Angela Constance previously said: “At today’s SGoRR meeting the Met Office advised partners how we are facing a complicated multi-hazard event, affecting various parts of the country in different ways and at different times over Sunday and into Monday.

“It involves various combinations of continued snowfall, milder conditions leading to snowmelt, and with heavy rain in some areas leading to a flooding risk from Sunday afternoon.

“Given that complexity I was reassured to hear how partners remain stood up and are working tirelessly across the weekend to continue supporting communities and to respond as the conditions and the nature of the hazards change.

“I am grateful for the work of partners, from frontline responders and agencies to contractors, voluntary groups and individuals who have worked so hard to respond to the impacts of this prolonged period of heavy snowfall and other wintry weather.”

She added: “The sustained nature of this weather event, and the different elements of it, are clearly very challenging for communities and responders alike, given the difficulties already caused by the weather since the start of the year.

“As ever, I would encourage people to follow the advice for their local area provided by key agencies, online and on social media, including from the Met Office, Sepa and Police Scotland and to plan ahead for the coming days.”

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, previously said: “As a result of forecast severe weather in some parts of Scotland, it’s likely that there will be disruption to ScotRail services on some routes.

“We may also see speed restrictions implemented across parts of the network meaning that some journeys may take longer than usual.

“We would urge passengers to check their full journey before they travel using the ScotRail website, app, or our social media channels.

“Our teams across Scotland will be working flat out to keep people moving where possible in difficult weather conditions.

“We’re grateful to our customers for their understanding as this period of severe weather continues.”

Wintry conditions were experienced in many parts of Scotland (Paul Campbell/PA)

The north and north-east of Scotland have already seen several days of snowfall, ice and sub-zero temperatures which have led to school closures and travel disruption.

First Minister John Swinney wrote on X on Friday evening: “There are a number of weather warnings in place – including Amber warnings – over the next couple of days.

“Different impacts will be felt across Scotland. Snow, followed by freezing rain and winds will create potential flooding. Please follow local advice.”

Assistant chief constable Alan Waddell, of Police Scotland, previously said: “We have been working closely with resilience partners across local authorities, other emergency service partners, transport partners, NHS and health and social care partnerships and other local organisations to support communities affected by adverse weather and keep public services open where possible.

“Some services may be impacted by adverse weather and I would encourage the public to check on neighbours or relatives, if they are able to do so safely.”