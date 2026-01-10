Snow and ice warnings in force as tens of thousands remain without power

Warnings for snow and ice are in force across much of the UK as tens of thousands of people are still without power after Storm Goretti.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice continue until Sunday and rail disruption may be seen through the weekend across England, Wales and Scotland, National Rail said.

About 34,000 properties were without power in the South West at about 10pm on Friday, according to the National Grid’s website, along with about 2,000 in the West Midlands, more than 1,000 in the East Midlands, and about 130 in Wales.

Downing Street said support was being offered to homes left without power.

Forecasters warned that the combination of melting snow and rain will increase the flood risk for some in the coming days.

Forecasters recorded 15cm of snow at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys and 7cm at Preston Montford in Shropshire and Nottingham.

In Scotland, there was 27cm at Altnaharra in Sutherland, 26cm at Loch Glascarnoch and 22cm at Durris in Kincardineshire.

The highest rainfall total was recorded in Cornwall, with 61.8mm at Colliford Dam, followed by 57mm at Ddolwen Bridge, Dyfed, and 54mm at White Barrow in Devon.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 3pm on Saturday, with further snowfall possible across parts of northern England and much of Scotland, while a widespread risk of ice is expected to cause disruption.

A separate yellow warning for ice covers large parts of England and Wales until midday on Saturday as partially thawed snow refreezes, accompanied by wintry showers and freezing fog.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for snow and ice will run until 11am on Saturday, with the Met Office warning of icy patches and some hill snow.

A yellow warning for snow and ice will be in force for much of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire from 2am until 3pm on Sunday.

A further 2-5cm of snow is likely in the warning area, with 10-20cm possible above 200 metres.

Dan Stroud, Met Office meteorologist, said the weather over the weekend will remain “unsettled and cold”.

He said: “Wintry showers will continue to affect some coastal areas on Saturday, although these will increasingly become confined to northern and eastern parts as the day progresses.

“Elsewhere, after a cold and frosty start, it should be a mostly dry day with variable amounts of cloud. It will be a widely cold day, with frost lingering across parts of the country.

“Sunday will start dry in the east, but cloud and rain already present in the west will move steadily eastwards.

“The rain will fall as snow inland across the north Midlands and areas further north. However, temperatures will rise through the day, meaning the snow will become increasingly confined to higher ground by the afternoon.

“It will be windy for all, with coastal gales and the potential for severe gales in the north west later in the day.

“The unsettled but increasingly milder theme continues into next week, with persistent rain at times in northern and western areas, along with strong to gale force winds. However, it will feel much milder than recently, with temperatures returning to near-normal values.”