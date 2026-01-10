Robinson criticises Irish minister’s ‘clear challenge’ to UK on NI Legacy Bill

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has criticised the Irish foreign minister’s “clear challenge” to the UK over legislation to tackle the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Mr Robinson urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer against “spinelessly surrendering” to the Irish Republic as work continues on the Bill.

He was speaking after Helen McEntee said during a visit to Parliament Buildings in Belfast that any significant changes to the legislation must have the full agreement of both governments.

Helen McEntee speaking to the media at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Wednesday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sir Keir had indicated that new protections for military veterans will be added to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill his Government is taking through Parliament.

The joint framework on legacy announced by London and Dublin last September outlined a range of measures and mechanisms for dealing with historical cases from the Northern Ireland conflict.

The framework included commitments to fundamentally reform the structures established by the last Conservative government’s contentious Legacy Act, including the removal of a controversial provision that offered a form of conditional immunity to perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

At the same time it published the framework, the Labour Government also announced a separate set of proposals it described as “new protections, rights and safeguards for Northern Ireland veterans”.

The measures included allowing witnesses who participate in new legacy processes the option to give evidence remotely without travelling to Northern Ireland.

Ms McEntee said what was agreed in September “is a very fine balance” resulting from a “huge amount of work”.

“We are very clear as a government that in transposing that agreement and putting it into legislation, there cannot be any significant changes that shift that balance,” she added.

In a communication to DUP party members, Mr Robinson said he had challenged the Prime Minister to ensure that the legislation “must properly protect our veterans”.

He paid tribute to military veterans for “putting their lives on the line to protect others and uphold the rule of law”.

“They deserve gratitude and respect, not the prospect of legal jeopardy decades later,” he said.

“It is vital that any legal framework clearly distinguishes between those who upheld the law and those who sought to undermine it through terrorism and violence. To blur that line is morally wrong and unjust.

“The Prime Minister indicated that the Government would bring forward amendments to address these concerns.

“Of course, within minutes, the foreign minister of the Irish Republic responded to say any change required their support.

“That’s a clear challenge to the Prime Minister – will he side with sovereignty and protect our armed forces or spinelessly surrender to the Republic who have delivered nothing for victims?”

Mr Robinson was also critical of Stormont Finance Minister John O’Dowd’s draft budget.

He said the document was published without Executive agreement, and “cannot be treated as settled”.

“While we recognise the real financial pressures facing Northern Ireland, the priorities John O’Dowd has chosen raise serious concerns,” he said.

“Public services, particularly education, are under severe strain, and significant changes will be required before this budget could ever secure DUP support.

“Northern Ireland must also show it can deliver major infrastructure projects if we are serious about investment, jobs, and economic growth.”