Funeral of Stephen McCahill remembers ‘heartfelt dedication’ to Donegal

The death of Donegal businessman Stephen McCahill has left a “huge void” in the local community, his funeral mass was told following his murder earlier this week.

Tributes to Mr McCahill have noted his heavy involvement with the local community and he was named Donegal Person of the Year in 2016.

He was previously a chairman of the Ardara Heritage Centre and the Ardara Community Centre, and former chairman, secretary and public relations officer of Ardara Parish Council.

Mourners outside the Church Of The Holy Family in Ardara (Aodhan Roberts/PA)

At around 3.50am on Monday, emergency services were alerted to an assault at a home in the Ardara area. Mr McCahill was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with his murder.

Mr McCahill’s funeral mass was held at the Church of the Holy Family in Ardara on Saturday afternoon.

Father Aodhan Cannon said the community had gathered to support Mr McCahill’s “heartbroken wife Martina” as well as children, granddaughter, personal assistant, other family members and friends.

He said: “Stephen’s death is a terrible tragedy and has left a huge void in the lives of those who love him.

The funeral cortege arrives ahead of the service at the Church Of The Holy Family (Aodhan Roberts/PA)

“We are inconsolable but our funeral today will give us a wee bit of hope and a wee bit of consolation in our terrible loss and grief.”

A series of symbols of Mr McCahill’s life were brought to the top of the church, near his wooden coffin which was adorned with flowers.

The symbols represented the Corner House bar, where Mr McCahill took “great pride” in his work and “made sure everyone felt welcome” as co-owner for more than 25 years.

Although he did not drink alcohol himself, the mass was told that he loved the life of the bar and that he had created a place of “welcome, warmth, music, storytelling and belonging”.

He regarded the staff as extended family and loved those who filled it with song, jiving and easy conversation.

Other symbols represented his “fierce loyalty” to the fishing industry and friends as well as his “curiosity, active lifestyle and zest for life”.

Floral tributes for Stephen McCahill outside the Corner House (Aodhan Roberts/PA)

Fr Cannon said the Donegal Person of the Year award represented Mr McCahill’s tireless work behind the scenes and “heartfelt dedication” to the people of the county.

He said: “For all the public recognition, his greatest work was often quiet and personal, helping people on an individual basis.

“This award stands as a symbol of a life lived generously for the good of the whole community.”

The final symbol was a photo of his family, which was “what mattered most to him”.

Michael Maloney, 32, of Loughros Point, Ardara, appeared before a special sitting of Letterkenny district court on Tuesday evening and was charged with the murder of Mr McCahill.