Anti-US rally met by Venezuelan counter-protesters in Dublin

More than 100 people have participated in a rally outside the US embassy in Dublin, protesting against intervention in Venezuela.

The demonstration, which occurred at the junction of Elgin Road and Pembroke Road in the Ballsbridge area of the city, came a week after US forces entered Venezuela to capture its president Nicolas Maduro.

Some of those gathered waved Venezuelan, Cuban and Palestinian flags, chanting slogans against US imperialism.

The crowd also chanted “US out of Venezuela” and “hands off Venezuela”.

People attend a protest outside the US embassy in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Several political parties were represented including Sinn Fein and People Before Profit (PBP) as well as the Eirigi grouping.

PBP TD Paul Murphy and former MEP Clare Daly were among those attending.

Speaking at the rally, civil rights campaigner Bernadette McAliskey described the Trump administration as “a fascist regime in the belly of the beast of US imperialism”.

At one stage, a smaller group of Venezuelan counter-protesters formed a group in front of the media and said they were grateful to Mr Trump and the US for removing Mr Maduro from power, describing him as a “tyrant”.

Ms McAliskey said she expected those Venezuelans to “live long enough that they will curse the tongue in your head that ever blessed imperialism”, which she said was the reason for poverty in Venezuela in the first place.