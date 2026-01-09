TikToker who killed grandmother in fatal crash jailed for nine years

A TikTok creator who caused a crash which killed a grandmother and told a “cock and bull story” to police after her death has been jailed for nine years.

Leigh Sutherland, 31, was driving a defective car during the school run traffic in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, when he collided with Margaret Allan on June 15, 2023.

The 77-year-old was driving her 10-year-old grandson back from school at the time.

Sutherland, who had ignored warnings that the anti-lock braking system was not working on his Ford Mondeo, was also driving with an unsecured battery and speeding excessively on the Condorrat Ring Road when he collided with Ms Allan’s Peugeot 108.

A court heard that immediately after the crash, Sutherland walked away from the scene until he was apprehended by police, and he then made “derogatory” comments about his victim.

He was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in October.

He posted videos about the crash while on remand.

Also known as Lee Sutherland, his other TikTok videos include scenes where he dresses up as a police officer and pretends to be a defence lawyer.

In one video, he told viewers: “Hello I’m Lee Sutherland and I’m based in Glasgow. I almost have eight years of experience of the criminal side of the law, and I am also a criminal defence solicitor as well. I also have experience of road traffic law and the criminal side of the law.

He also posted a video bragging about getting a “client” off a conviction and boasting “there’s a defence for every offence out there”.

During his sentencing hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, Judge Thomas Hughes said Sutherland “came up with a cock and bull story” about the circumstances of the crash following Ms Allan’s death almost a month later, on July 6, 2023.

Judge Hughes said: “Your attitude was totally and utterly unacceptable, you proceeded to walk away from the area, paying no regard to those you injured and left them to their fate.

“Police officers had to stop you to stop you walking away from the incident. You made derogatory and abusive comments about Ms Allan, you swore at officers, they had to caution you.

“After Ms Allan’s death, officers would have to speak to you and identify who was driver. You came up with a cock and bull story and told police you had advertised the car for sale, a Romanian man you could not identify took the car for a test drive and as that was going on the accident happened.

“You took no responsibility. Whilst on remand you posted videos on the internet about this matter, all actions totally inappropriate for someone facing such serious matters.”

He added: “You should have been helping the people you caused these problems to. Your conduct made matters worse.”

The court heard Sutherland was on bail at the time of the crash, and had to relocate from Cumbernauld due to threats made against him on the internet.

The judge added: “Police officers who investigated the state of your car noticed problems with braking system and indicated that must have been quite clear to you, and anyone driving should immediately stop and seek assistance.

“You carried on driving and became involved in the catastrophic incident that happened here.”

Sutherland was jailed for nine years, and was disqualified from driving for 13 years and six months.

Police Scotland previously said Sutherland had been banned from driving for six months just a week before the crash, and tried to leave the scene without giving his details to officers.

Defending, Graham Brown said Sutherland continued to “protest his innocence” during interviews for a criminal justice social work report.

He said Sutherland’s life had been “dictated by autistic spectrum disorder” and he had worked “sporadically”.

Sergeant Andy Coutts, of North Lanarkshire roads policing, said: “Our thoughts remain with Margaret’s family, who have been dignified and strong throughout this tragic ordeal.

“Sutherland’s actions showed a blatant disregard for other road users and the law, and since the incident he has showed no remorse.

“We hope the court’s decision brings some peace to the family.”