Technology Secretary threatens to block UK access to X over Grok deepfakes

The Technology Secretary has said she would back Ofcom to effectively block Elon Musk’s social media site X if it fails to comply with UK law amid concerns about deepfakes.

The regulator said it was undertaking an “expedited assessment” after X and XAi responded to its urgent contact on Monday.

It came after Downing Street called changes to chatbot Grok “insulting” to victims of misogyny and sexual violence.

X has faced a backlash after reports that users of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot had prompted it to create sexualised images of people, including children.

It is now telling people making such requests that only paid subscribers are able to do so – meaning their name and payment information must be on file.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent.

“It is an insult and totally unacceptable for Grok to still allow this if you’re willing to pay for it. I expect Ofcom to use the full legal powers Parliament has given them.

“I, and more importantly the public – would expect to see Ofcom update on next steps in days not weeks.”

“I would remind xAI that the Online Safety Act Includes the power to block services from being accessed in the UK, if they refuse to comply with UK law.

“If Ofcom decide to use those powers they will have our full support.”

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We urgently made contact on Monday and set a firm deadline of today to explain themselves, to which we have received a response.

“We’re now undertaking an expedited assessment as a matter of urgency and will provide further updates shortly.”

Ofcom has powers under the Online Safety Act to fine businesses up to £18 million or 10% of global revenue, as well as to take criminal action.

It can also order payment providers, advertisers and internet service providers to stop working with a site, effectively banning them, though this would require agreement from the courts.

Ms Kendall also pointed to plans to ban nudification apps as part of the Crime and Policing Bill going through Parliament and said powers to criminalise the creation of intimate images without consent would come into force in the coming weeks.

No 10 had earlier said the changes would make creating deepfakes a “premium service”.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the changes to Grok “simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service.

“It’s not a solution. In fact, it’s insulting the victims of misogyny and sexual violence,” he said.

Sir Keir and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall have backed the regulator to take any enforcement action deemed necessary (Yui Mok/PA)

“What it does prove is that X can move swiftly when it wants to do so.”

He added: “If another media company had billboards in town centres showing unlawful images, it would act immediately to take them down or face public backlash.”

Two committees of MPs have written to Ofcom about the matter and asked for a response by January 16.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee said the action X took “fails to engage with the seriousness of the issue”.

The Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee asked for a clear timeline for when the Government’s planned ban on nudification tools will be brought in and raised concerns about gaps in the Online Safety Act when it comes to generative AI.

Its chairwoman, Dame Chi Onwurah, said: “My committee warned last year that the Online Safety Act was riddled with gaps – including its failure to explicitly regulate generative AI.

“Recent reports about these deepfakes show, in stark terms, how UK citizens have been left exposed to online harms while social media companies operate with apparent impunity.”

She asked Ofcom why it has not launched an investigation or taken enforcement action already.

The Liberal Democrats called for Ofcom to immediately block X from operating in the UK and for the National Crime Agency to launch a criminal investigation into the site.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith meanwhile rejected the idea of boycotting or banning X, telling the Press Association: “You’ve got to be where the debate is taking place, and that’s all social media.”

US congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, of Florida, has threatened to bring legislation to sanction Sir Keir and “Britain as a whole” if the UK bans X.

Sir Keir’s spokesman said in response that the Government is focusing on stopping the creation of unlawful images on the site.

Elon Musk has previously insisted ‘anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content’ (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

An internet safety organisation said its analysts have confirmed the existence of “criminal imagery of children” aged between 11 and 13 which appears to have been created using Grok.

Hannah Swirsky, head of policy at the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), said: “We do not believe it is good enough to simply limit access to a tool which should never have had the capacity to create the kind of imagery we have seen in recent days.

“Companies must make sure the products they build and make available to the global public are safe by design.

“If that means governments and regulators need to force them to design safer tools, then that is what must happen. Sitting and waiting for unsafe products to be abused before taking action is unacceptable.”

Mr Musk has previously insisted “anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content”.

X has said it takes action against illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, “by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary”.