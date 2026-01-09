Speed of coastal erosion described as ‘frightening’ as more homes demolished

The speed of coastal erosion in a seaside village has been described as “very frightening” as demolition work continues on homes facing imminent collapse onto a beach.

One home in Hemsby, Norfolk, was demolished on Thursday and a digger tore into another property on Friday.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said on Thursday that it had written to the owners of 14 properties in the Marrams and Fakes Road in Hemsby “to advise them of the options available and explain that safe demolition needs to be carried out”.

Daniel Candon, cabinet member for economic development and growth for the authority, said on Friday that a further eight metres of land was lost overnight.

Properties being demolished close to the cliff edge at Hemsby in Norfolk which are at risk of collapse as high tides cut into sandy cliffs (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“Obviously the speed of which it’s happening is very frightening,” he said.

He said there had been a “perfect storm” of rain, wind and high tides.

Mr Candon said that officers from the council had been speaking with owners of the 14 homes who have been “advised that they should leave”.

“We’ve been offering accommodation to all of them – we’ve managed to house seven,” he said.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council described the coastline at Hemsby as one of the fastest eroding in northern Europe (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“We’ve got others who at the minute are reluctant to leave for personal reasons.

“We don’t have the statutory powers to be able to force them to leave.

“Our advice is to vacate the building as there’s a clear risk to life and property at this time.”

He said it was an “incredibly stressful time” for people.

Homeowners were advised to leave due to risk to life (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“These are homes with lots of memories,” he said.

“They’re obviously struggling.”

He said that people who lose their home to coastal erosion are not entitled to compensation and that this should be looked at.

The council, which is the coastal management authority for the area, described the coastline there as “one of the fastest eroding in northern Europe”.