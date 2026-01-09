Nine-year-old girl died from single stab wound, inquest opening told

A nine-year-old girl died from a single stab wound to her chest at her home, an inquest opening has heard.

Aria Thorpe was pronounced dead at the property in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, by paramedics at 6.58pm on December 15.

Coroner’s officer Andrew Eastwood told Avon Coroners’ Court: “The deceased died at her home address from a stab wound to her chest.”

Dr Peter Harrowing, area coroner for Avon, directed that the full post-mortem report should be provided by February 16.

He listed interested persons in the case as Aria’s family, and the alleged perpetrator.

Forensic officers near the scene in Lime Close, in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Because other proceedings are ongoing, I shall not list this matter for an inquest but list it for a review date on April 10,” Dr Harrowing said.

The coroner said the review date would not be a court hearing.

He added that any further coronial proceedings would be “subject to the outcome of any police investigation or criminal proceedings that may follow”.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has previously appeared before Bristol Crown Court charged with Aria’s murder.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, has set a provisional trial date of June 15 this year. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare by paramedics at 6.09pm on December 15.

In tributes issued after her death, Aria’s father Tom Thorpe said: “You were such a brave, kind-hearted and a beautiful innocent soul. You always put a smile on people’s faces with your wacky ways and just outright madness.

“You always found it so easy to show your affection to others and ensure others around you were happy and never bored!

Nine-year-old Aria Thorpe died in her home (Family handout/PA)

“I’ll never ever forget our time in Disneyland as a family; seeing your face light up when we were watching the princess show was a picture that will last forever in our minds.

“Your other little family down here in Portsmouth will forever miss you.

“We’ll miss you begging to go outside, even in the pouring rain just to have as much fun as possible in the little time we had at weekends.

“You will be greatly missed, you special little angel. A life gone far too early but I hope a life lived well. We all love you dearly. Goodnight darling.”

Aria’s family on her mother’s side said: “For those who didn’t have the privilege of knowing Aria, she was the most beautiful little soul — happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy.

“She loved to sing and dance, and she took such pride in dressing up, always wanting to look just like her mummy.

“The loss of Aria has devastated us beyond words. Our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible.

“As a family, we are holding one another close and doing everything we can to support each other through this unimaginable time.”

The family added that they had been “truly touched” by messages received from friends and the local community.