NI pastor pays tribute to ‘compassionate’ woman shot by ICE officer in US

A Northern Irish pastor who worked with the 37-year-old woman killed by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer has described her as “quiet-natured” and “compassionate”.

Renee Nicole Good, a poet and mother of three from Minneapolis, spent some time in Northern Ireland as a religious missionary.

She was fatally shot while she tried to drive away on a snowy residential street as officers were carrying out an operation related to US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

A woman holds a sign memorialising Renee Good as activists protest outside an ICE facility in Pflugerville, Texas (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP/PA)

US Vice-President JD Vance has blamed her death on “a left-wing network”, Democrats, the media and Ms Good as protests related to her death expanded to cities across the country.

Ms Good was a US citizen born in Colorado and appears to never have been charged with anything involving law enforcement beyond a traffic ticket.

On social media she described herself as a “poet and writer and wife and mom”.

Reverend James Hyndman met Ms Good when she came to Northern Ireland on a mission trip from Village Seven Presbyterian Church in Colorado in the summer of 2006.

Reverend James Hyndman, former minister of First Presbyterian Church in Saintfield, who knew Renee Nicole Good when she visited Northern Ireland (James Hyndman handout/PA)

Then, he was the minister of First Presbyterian Church in Saintfield and is currently the minister of First Presbyterian Church in Coleraine.

“She was a lovely, lovely girl,” he told the Press Association.

“She would have probably been about 17, 18, I think, whenever she came to us.

“A quiet-natured girl, very creative, a very compassionate person and very quickly and easily built relationships with children and young people. She was a lovely girl.”

He added: “She loved to build relationships and I suppose she was here experiencing what life in Northern Ireland was like, and for young people in Northern Ireland giving them an idea of what life was like in other places, that kind of intercultural experience.

A woman gets emotional around a makeshift memorial honouring Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer (John Locher/AP/PA)

“She still has friendships here right across Northern Ireland, people who remember and would still be in touch with her, and I think everybody’s just deeply, deeply shocked and stunned at the tragedy of all of this.”

Ms Good had just dropped off her six-year-old son at school on Wednesday and was driving home with her current partner when they encountered a group of Ice agents on a snowy street in Minneapolis.

Video taken by bystanders posted to social media shows an officer approaching her car, demanding she open the door and grabbing the handle.

When she begins to pull forward, a different Ice officer standing in front of the vehicle pulls his weapon and immediately fires at least two shots into the vehicle at close range.

People participate in a protest in response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good (Ryan Murphy/AP/PA)

Asked how he felt when he saw the news and footage of Ms Good’s shooting, Mr Hyndman said: “It’s a surreal experience to see someone that you knew and lived alongside for a few months whose life has ended so tragically, it really is.

“Our hearts go out to her family at this time and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The shooting happened on the second day of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown on the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, which Homeland Security said is the biggest immigration enforcement operation ever.

Ms Good’s death — at least the fifth tied to immigration sweeps since Mr Trump took office — has resonated far beyond Minneapolis as protests took place or were expected this week in many large US cities.

People took to the streets and marched in freezing rain on Thursday night down one of Minneapolis’ major thoroughfares, chanting “Ice out now” and holding signs saying, “killer ice off our streets”.