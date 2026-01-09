Irish media and AI ministers deactivate X accounts over Grok controversy

Ireland’s media minister has deactivated his X account, saying he did not feel comfortable being on a platform where sexual deepfakes were allowed.

Ireland’s junior minister with responsibility for artificial intelligence (AI), Niamh Smyth, has also deactivated her account and encouraged others to do the same.

Ms Smyth said the move to put the sexualised deepfake images tool behind a paywall on X was “window dressing” and “doesn’t give me any comfort”.

There has been increased scrutiny in Ireland and the UK over Elon Musk’s AI tool Grok after users generated a spate of sexualised images of people, including children.

Grok is integrated into X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

The AI tool is now informing users that requests to generate sexualised images will only be granted for paid subscribers – meaning their name and payment information must be on file.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan told Limerick Live 95 radio that the abuse he gets on the platform and the revelations this week about Grok prompted him to deactivate his account.

“I actually deactivated my X account so I’m not on X anymore,” he said.

“I deactivated it early this morning, because, to be quite honest about it over the last number of months, over the last number of years really, I don’t find it a platform that I would use to share information anymore.

“Because whether it is the fact that I’ve spoken to Joe Nash on Live 95 or whether I’m trying to communicate something that the department is doing, or whether I’m just posting something that I’m doing in my constituency, it inevitably follows a wave of abuse. So I’ve deactivated it.”

He said he was not asking others to follow his actions and deactivate their accounts.

Asked if the concerns around Grok this week had also prompted him to deactivate it, he said: “It was, yeah, it was.

“I’m minister for communications and I’m minister for media, and I just felt that like, if you’re on a platform where this is allowed, regardless of whether you’re paying for it or not, I just don’t feel comfortable with it.

Minister Niamh Smyth has requested a meeting with X over the matter (PA)

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that there’s people that are going to use my image, or your image, or somebody else’s image, and artificially generate something around it – maybe make it into something that it shouldn’t – and publish it then.”

Ms Smyth, speaking at the Young Scientist exhibition in Dublin, said: “Absolutely, I disabled my own account too and when you see Women’s Aid coming out (and deactivating their account) there is a clear message coming out from women and children.

“I say that as a mother, I say it as a woman, and I say it as a government minister too, it is not appropriate for these images to be freely acceptable on the platform of X.

“Anybody that I can encourage to disable their account, I would do.”

Ireland’s media and data watchdogs have been in touch with X over concerns in relation to the creation and sharing of sexualised images of people, including children, on its platform.

Irish Data Protection Commission told the Press Association on Friday it had sent a number of questions to X this week in relation to Grok and were “waiting for the answers”.

Earlier in the week, Ms Smyth said sexualised images created through Grok on X had broken the law.

She said she had requested a meeting with X on Wednesday and warned there would be consequences if it was found to have broken the law.

She said on Friday they had still not replied to them and said “the heavy hand” of the EU was needed.

“I want them in to talk us and if they won’t come to me perhaps I will go to them – to their office here in Dublin – but I would rather that we do it in a meaningful way in an organised adult way, that we can sit down and have a conversation about this.”

She said: “It is clear that within Irish law, child abuse images are absolutely illegal.

“Whether they are real images or computer-generated, which is what we’re talking about here, it is a criminal offence to distribute them on platforms.

“The law has been, as far as I’m concerned, the law has been broken here in Ireland.”

The Irish Attorney General is also examining whether existing legislation affords adequate protections to citizens.