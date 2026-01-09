In Pictures: Storm Goretti batters Britain with snow, wind and rain

By contributor Press Association
Tens of thousands of people in the UK have faced travel disruption, school closures and power cuts after Storm Goretti swept in.
A rare red warning was issued by the Met Office for “dangerous” winds in the South West while other parts of the country experienced heavy snow, high tides and torrential rain.
Drivers faced challenging conditions around the UK.
Wales had some of the heaviest snow but the wintry weather also stretched into Scotland again.
In London, strong winds and rain posed a challenge for commuters.
There were life-threatening conditions in Norfolk where the risk from high tides led to the demolition of properties close to the cliff edge.