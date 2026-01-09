In Pictures: Storm Goretti batters Britain with snow, wind and rain

Tens of thousands of people in the UK have faced travel disruption, school closures and power cuts after Storm Goretti swept in.

A rare red warning was issued by the Met Office for “dangerous” winds in the South West while other parts of the country experienced heavy snow, high tides and torrential rain.

Beach huts were damaged by high winds in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A road in Sandgate, Kent, was covered with stones from the beach following rough seas (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In the Saddleworth area of Greater Manchester, snow made the steep roads difficult to traverse (Jacob King/PA)

Drivers faced challenging conditions around the UK.

A van overturned on the A30 near Blackwater, Cornwall (Matt Keeble/PA)

A fallen tree was cleared from a road in St Stephen, Cornwall (Matt Keeble/PA)

Emergency services were also deployed to clear trees in St Austell, Cornwall (Matt Keeble/PA)

Cars had to drive through surface water in Row Lane, near Emmer Green, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Wales had some of the heaviest snow but the wintry weather also stretched into Scotland again.

Homes in Merthyr Tydfil were coated in snow (Ben Birchall/PA)

A woman and her dog battled the wintry conditions in Dowlais, South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

People sledging and playing in the snow in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (formerly Brecon Beacons) in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Edinburgh’s Calton Hill looked beautiful in the snow (Jane Barlow/PA)

In London, strong winds and rain posed a challenge for commuters.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

There were life-threatening conditions in Norfolk where the risk from high tides led to the demolition of properties close to the cliff edge.