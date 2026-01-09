Healey condemns ‘cynical’ strikes on Ukraine as Russia fires hypersonic missile

Continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians are “brutal” and “cynical”, the Defence Secretary has said as he visits Kyiv.

John Healey condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin following drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight that killed at least four and wounded dozens.

He told the BBC in Kyiv: “He talks about peace, but he is stepping up and escalating his attacks.

Defence Secretary John Healey (right) meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Not attacks on the Ukrainian military, but on civilians and cities like this.”

He added: “It’s brutal, it’s cynical, it’s exactly why we have got to work so hard to help Ukraine secure a peace.”

An assessment by British Defence Intelligence said more than 200 drones and 20 missiles were launched against Ukraine on Thursday night, striking civilian targets and the country’s energy infrastructure.

The attack also saw Russia launch a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) against the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Known as an Oreshnik missile, the weapon is believed to have been fired from 1,622 kilometres away and well within Russian territory.

Defence Secretary John Healey views damage caused by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Production of IRBMs was banned by the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty between the US and Russia, but the treaty collapsed in 2019 amid repeated accusations of Russian non-compliance.

Defence Intelligence said Moscow was likely to have only a “handful” of Oreshnik missiles, which cost far more than other missiles it has used to attack Ukraine, adding its use was “almost certainly intended as strategic messaging”.

The attack came the night before Mr Healey arrived in the country to discuss plans for a Franco-British military deployment to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Mr Zelensky said he had briefed the Defence Secretary on Thursday night’s attack, saying Moscow was “trying to use cold weather as a tool of terror” and calling for Ukraine’s allies to provide additional air defence capabilities.