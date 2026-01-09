Grok paywall change ‘window dressing’ and ‘clearly’ not enough – Irish ministers

The move to put Elon Musk’s AI tool, which creates sexualised deepfakes, behind a paywall, is inadequate and does not address concerns, Irish ministers have said.

Ireland’s media and AI ministers also said on Friday they had deactivated their X accounts over controversy about the AI chatbot Grok on the social media site.

There has been increased scrutiny in Ireland and the UK over the AI tool on tech billionaire Mr Musk’s X site, after users generated sexualised images of people, including children.

Grok is integrated into X.

The AI tool is now informing users that requests to generate sexualised images will only be granted for paid subscribers – meaning their name and payment information must be on file.

Irish deputy premier Simon Harris said putting them behind a paywall would “clearly not” address the issue.

“It’s not an issue as to whether or not you have to pay for the technology or not, it’s an issue as to whether the technology is engaging in carrying out functions that clearly, to any right-thinking person, are not permissible and shouldn’t be permissible.”

Ireland’s junior minister with responsibility for AI, Niamh Smyth, said it was “window dressing”.

“It doesn’t really mean anything in terms of the disseminating of those images.

“Making it a subscription/paywall doesn’t give me any comfort and certainly wouldn’t give the Irish Government (comfort) or parents who might be concerned that their children, their images might be used, or worse, their children might be using it as a tool.”

Earlier on Friday, Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan told Limerick Live 95 radio that the abuse he gets on the platform and the disclosures this week about Grok prompted him to deactivate his account.

“I actually deactivated my X account, so I’m not on X any more,” he said.

“I deactivated it early this morning because, to be quite honest about it, over the last number of months, over the last number of years really, I don’t find it a platform that I would use to share information any more.

“Because whether it is the fact that I’ve spoken to Joe Nash on Live 95 or whether I’m trying to communicate something that the department is doing, or whether I’m just posting something that I’m doing in my constituency, it inevitably follows a wave of abuse. So I’ve deactivated it.”

Asked if the concerns about Grok this week had also prompted him to deactivate it, Mr Harris said: “It was, yes, it was.

“I’m minister for communications and I’m minister for media, and I just felt that like, if you’re on a platform where this is allowed, regardless of whether you’re paying for it or not, I just don’t feel comfortable with it.

Junior AI minister Niamh Smyth has requested a meeting with X (PA)

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that there’s people that are going to use my image, or your image, or somebody else’s image, and artificially generate something around it – maybe make it into something that it shouldn’t – and publish it then.”

Ms Smyth, speaking at the Young Scientist exhibition in Dublin, said she had done the same and encouraged others to disable their accounts.

“Absolutely, I disabled my own account too and when you see Women’s Aid coming out (and deactivating their account) there is a clear message coming out from women and children.

“I say that as a mother, I say it as a woman, and I say it as a government minister too, it is not appropriate for these images to be freely acceptable on the platform of X.

“Anybody that I can encourage to disable their account, I would do.”

Mr Harris said he was “grappling” with whether politicians should deactivate their X account, particularly after his family’s experience of online threats.

“Where I land in my own mind on this is, while I can absolutely perfectly understand why individuals, be they political figures, organisations, may make the decision to stop using the platform, fully understand that, my view has generally been as a politician and a political leader and the leader of a centrist party, it’s better to be on the pitch.

“If I leave a social media site, the social media site doesn’t go away, and the citizens of Ireland don’t stop using it either.”

He said it was better to be on the pitch and engaging rather than leave the site, and that while there were issues with technology, laws and companies, there were “also issues in relation to personal behaviour”.

Ireland’s media and data watchdogs have been in touch with X this week over concerns about the creation and sharing of sexualised images of people, including children, on its platform.

The Irish Data Protection Commission told the Press Association on Friday it had sent a number of questions to X this week about Grok and were “waiting for the answers”.

Earlier in the week, Ms Smyth said sexualised images created through Grok on X had broken the law.

She said she had requested a meeting with X on Wednesday and warned there would be consequences if it was found to have broken the law.

She said on Friday they had still not replied and “the heavy hand” of the EU was needed.

“I want them in to talk us and if they won’t come to me perhaps I will go to them, to their office here in Dublin, but I would rather that we do it in a meaningful way in an organised adult way, that we can sit down and have a conversation about this.”

The Irish Attorney General is also examining whether existing legislation affords adequate protections to people.