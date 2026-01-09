Forbes to sign deal with Paris region to boost economy

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister will sign a partnership agreement with the Greater Paris region in a bid to boost economic growth.

On Friday, Kate Forbes will sign the memorandum of understanding between the Scottish Government and Ile-de-France region president Valerie Pecresse.

It aims to create a framework for closer economic ties, trade missions and business delegations between Scotland and the Greater Paris area.

Areas of the deal include climate change, cultural exchange and promoting equality.

A number of possible projects as part of the agreement have also been identified, including on green energy.

Universities, researchers and creatives in Scotland and Greater Paris will be encouraged to take part.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes hailed the partnership (PA)

Ms Forbes said: “Greater Paris is home to more than 12 million people and one of Europe’s most dynamic economies.

“This significant partnership will focus the historic relationship between Scotland and France on modern economic priorities.

“Scotland’s unique strengths, expertise and innovation are recognised around the world.

“By promoting closer relationships at a Government level we can create opportunities for businesses and researchers to expand their markets, develop new collaborations and drive growth.”

Ms Pecresse said: “I am delighted with this valuable, concrete, and forward-looking partnership.

“During my visit to Edinburgh in 2022, we confirmed our shared determination to work together in strategic sectors, particularly in terms of combating climate change.

“With this signing, we will strengthen our economic, academic and cultural ties, carry out joint projects in favour of the climate and develop synergies between our respective economic development agencies.”