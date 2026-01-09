‘Deep sense of sadness’ following death of father and son in west Dublin

There is a “deep sense of sadness” in Clondalkin following the death of a 12-year-old boy in a suspected murder-suicide on Thursday.

Oisin O’Reilly was found dead at a house in the west Dublin suburb on Thursday morning.

The body of his father, Wayne O’Reilly, 48, had been found earlier after emergency services were called to a home in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot at around 8.30am.

The two properties, which both had visible Christmas decorations in the windows, are about a 15-minute drive away from each other.

Members of An Garda Siochana outside a property (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sinn Fein councillor Daithi Doolan said: “We didn’t expect this here, you never expect in your doorstep.”

He added there is “a deep sadness and, I suppose, a sense of anger at it happening at all”.

He said there is a “long journey” ahead for the family.

“But they can be rest assured, this community will be with them every step of the way as they embark on that difficult, difficult journey,” he added.

He appealed for people not to speculate about the events on social media, saying it would “exacerbate the grief and trauma” of the family.

Members of An Garda outside a property in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot (Brian Lawless/PA)

Both locations were preserved for forensic examinations and both bodies were removed for post-mortem examinations.

A garda spokesperson said the results will determine the course of the investigation.

Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla, said the boy was not in the care of the state, but said his family was “known to” the organisation.