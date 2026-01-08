UK braces for ‘weather bomb’ as Storm Goretti hits

A “weather bomb” is set to bring heavy snowfall and galeforce winds to the UK as Storm Goretti hits.

The storm, named by French weather forecaster Meteo France, has been described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office, with as much of 30cm of snow possible for parts of the UK and wind gusts of up to 100mph.

Weather warnings have been issued for snow, wind, rain and ice across the country ahead of likely “disruption and dangerous travelling conditions”.

The BBC reports that the storm is set to bring a “weather bomb” to the UK.

Also known as explosive cyclogenesis, a weather bomb is caused when the central pressure in an area of low pressure falls rapidly.

The pressure has to fall by 24 millibars in 24 hours to qualify.

According to the BBC, Storm Goretti will see a pressure drop of 36 millibars in the 24 hours from 6pm on Wednesday to 6pm on Thursday.

The Met Office said winds during a weather bomb can be “strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage”.

The worst of the gusts are likely to be in the South West, including Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, where an amber warning is in place from 4pm to 11pm.

A separate yellow warning for wind has also been issued for the entire south coast, where gusts of up to 60mph are forecast.

Meanwhile, an amber warning for snow runs from 8pm until 9am on Friday covering parts of Wales, the Midlands and South Yorkshire.

The Met Office said rain associated with the storm in these areas will turn to “heavy snow”, which may lead to some rural communities being cut off.

Around 10-15cm of snow is likely across the warning area, with up to 30cm on higher ground in Wales and the Peak District.

A yellow warning for snow is also in place from 5pm until noon on Friday for a wider part of England, from Northumberland to Wiltshire, as well as a snow and ice warning in Scotland from 10pm until noon.