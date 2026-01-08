Speeding driver who killed boyfriend and two friends in crash jailed

A woman who killed her boyfriend and two friends while speeding on a country road has been jailed for three years and told to live “in memory of those who died”.

Jorja Colville, 21, was driving a Ford Focus when she lost control on a C-road near Falkirk on July 26, 2024.

Three men who were her passengers – Colville’s boyfriend Reece Williams, 23, and friends Lewis Soden, 24, and Connor Page, 21 – all suffered serious injuries and died at the scene on Moss Road, Dunmore.

Colville, of Stirling, had previously admitted driving dangerously and at excessive speed, failing to maintain control of the car and causing it to collide with a tree, causing the deaths of her passengers.

She sobbed throughout the sentencing hearing at the High Court in Stirling on Thursday, as she was jailed for three years and 10 months. She was also banned from driving for six years and 11 months.

The court was told Colville, whose car had the private registration plate JO17 RJA, had reached speeds of up to 92mph immediately before the crash.

Lewis Soden, 24, was one of three men who died in the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

Colville, who passed her driving test in 2021 and was 19 at the time of the incident, had sought to admit the offences as soon as she was discharged from hospital following the crash, the court heard.

She suffered a shoulder injury in the crash and the court heard she has post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression as a result of the incident.

Sentencing, Judge Lady Ross described Colville’s actions as “senseless, reckless and obviously dangerous”, and said the “value of a human life is immeasurable”.

She described the three victims as “young men of real character” who were “already showing determination and ambition” early in their careers, and were “loved and cherished”.

Lady Ross said: “You too knew each of these young men, Reece Williams was your boyfriend, Connor Page and Lewis Soden were your friends.

“You were going out for dinner, happy and excited to be out. It was an early summer evening, you were on a country road so the national speed limit applied.

“Not long before the collision you passed a clear warning sign regarding conditions. For reasons that defy understanding you were driving in well excess of the speed limit, above 80mph and reached a maximum of 92mph.

“You lost control and result was catastrophic. Three other drivers witnessed this appallingly dangerous driving and the aftermath.

“There was nothing emergency services could do.”

Connor Page and his two friends died at the scene (Police Scotland/PA)

The judge added: “When you are in prison I encourage you to draw on support that will be provided to you and take the opportunity to think about what you will do with your life.

“Three young men died as a result of your actions, but you have your life ahead of you.

“You too have the strength and capacity to turn your life to good account.

“I encourage you to live your life well, purposefully and constructively, not just for your sake but in memory of those who died.”

Defending, Gordon Martin said: “No matter what I say or Ms Colville does from now on, it will mean little to the family and friends of the three young men who tragically died.”

In a statement released through Digby Brown Solicitors, Mr Williams’s mother Tracy said: “If I close my eyes I can see Reece as a little boy laughing and helping his granddad build a summer house.

“He was adored by his little sister and shared a special bond with his cousins and aunts. I am so proud of the kind, generous and hardworking man he became.

“We have been blessed with these memories but are devastated there will be no more.

“We recognise that this hasn’t just affected our family, but Jorja and her family too.

“We know she didn’t set out to cause hurt that day, and this will be something she will carry for the rest of her life.

“My family and I will never fully comprehend life without Reece.”

Road policing inspector David Marr said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the men who died in this tragic incident.

“I hope this conviction and sentencing will bring some form of justice as they continue to come to terms with what happened.

“Colville’s reckless actions cut short the lives of three young men. It’s a stark reminder of the responsibility every driver has when they get behind the wheel and how driving dangerously can have devastating consequences.”