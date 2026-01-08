Red Bull overtakes Coca-Cola in Tesco meal deal popularity

Red Bull has overtaken Coca-Cola as the most popular drink in the Tesco meal deal, the UK’s biggest supermarket has reported.

While the Chicken Club Sandwich remains the nation’s favourite main and the Protein Egg Pot is the favourite snack for a second year running, Red Bull is the favourite drink for the first time, according to the grocer’s annual Clubcard Unpacked report.

However, there are significant regional differences.

The Tesco meal deal includes a main, a snack and a drink (Alamy/PA)

In Scotland, Wales and the north west of England the Just Ham Sandwich was Clubcard members’ top choice, while in Yorkshire and Humber the Smoked Ham and Mature Cheddar sub took the top spot.

And while the Egg Protein Pot was the favourite snack choice across most UK regions, both the East of England and the South West favoured Hula Hoops BBQ Beef Big Hoops.

A McCoy’s Salt & Vinegar Grab Bag was the top choice in Scotland and the McCoy’s Grilled Steak Grab Bag was the favourite snack in Wales.

And while Red Bull was the most popular meal deal drink in most regions, Coca-Cola held on to the top spot in Scotland, Wales and the Isle of Man, with Pepsi Max the first choice in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, London is the only place in the UK where the banana is the most popular product bought by Clubcard members.

In every other region in the UK, milk was the most commonly bought item.

Tesco Group membership and loyalty director Shama Wilson said: “2025 has been a landmark year for Clubcard as we celebrated its 30th anniversary with the 24 million UK households who have a Clubcard membership.

“From Londoners who can’t get enough bananas to our Welsh customers who love a packet of McCoy’s Grilled Steak crisps, this year’s Clubcard Unpacked shines a light on the trends and in-vogue flavours across the UK.”