Rare red warning for wind issued for parts of South West as Storm Goretti nears

A rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds has been issued by the Met Office for south-west England, with Storm Goretti set to bring 100mph gusts.

The warning, from 4pm until 11pm on Thursday, says “violent gusts” over two to three hours will hit parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Peak winds of 80-100mph or more in exposed areas are also expected, the forecaster said.

The warning says people should expect damage to buildings and homes, very large waves, flying debris resulting in danger to life, power cuts and public transport cancellations.

A red warning means dangerous weather is expected and action should be taken to keep safe from the impact of it, the Met Office says.

The forecaster’s description of the colour red on its website reads: “It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

“You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”

The storm, named by French weather forecaster Meteo France, has been described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office, with as much of 30cm of snow possible for parts of the UK.

Weather warnings have been issued for snow, wind, rain and ice across the country ahead of likely “disruption and dangerous travelling conditions”.