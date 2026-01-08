Many schools remain closed for fourth day as recovery efforts continue

Many schools across the north of Scotland remain closed for a fourth day, as efforts to recover from days of heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures continue.

A yellow warning of snow and ice has been issued for the whole of Scotland on Thursday, which came into force at 10pm on Wednesday and lasts until midday.

The Met Office said 1-2cm of fresh snow may accumulate in some places, with 2-5cm on ground above 200-300 metres.

Heavy snowfall has caused widespread disruption (Beth Edmonston/PA)

Ministers said on Wednesday that while wintry weather is continuing, the severe weather affecting the north of the country in particular has abated, allowing the recovery effort to begin.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said on Wednesday: “While the most severe weather has now abated, there is now significant work taking place to ensure that those hardest hit can return to as close to normality as possible.

“The fact that major transport links are open is significantly helping to ensure that people have access to the services and supplies they need.

“Work is now focusing to ensure that those who have experienced the most severe disruption, particularly the vulnerable, are being supported, with access routes and services reopened as soon as possible.

“There are well-established, tried and tested processes at a national and local level for mutual support between local authorities, health boards, health and social care partnerships and other public sector agencies and the voluntary and community sectors.”

A large number of schools remain closed on Thursday across a number of council areas, despite the improving forecasts.

This includes more than 150 schools in Aberdeenshire, dozens of schools in the Highlands, and a number of schools in Moray and Orkney.

This comes after 440 schools were closed on Wednesday across a number of councils, amounting to 18% of the entire school estate, with remote learning being provided in many cases.

Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident on Tuesday, warning of a “good chance” some rural communities will be cut off, as well as the possibility of power cuts.

The village of Insch in Aberdeenshire was cut off after getting nearly a foot of snow, with locals describing it as “one of the worst winters in 25 years”.

Resident Doug Griffin said: “There has been nothing like this since 2010, it is quite remarkable. It makes it really difficult to do anything.

“There were people getting frustrated last night because the shop hadn’t stocked up.

“We are not used to it. We do get snow, but it is nothing like this, it is exceptional.”

Network Rail Scotland said the vast majority of Scotland’s railway had reopened on Wednesday, though there were still “challenges due to deep snow” on the Inverness to Wick/Thurso line, with teams set to work through Wednesday night to clear it.

On the roads, Highland Council said there are overnight road closures due to snow on the A836 Lairg to Tongue road and the A897 Kinbrace to Halladale road, while Traffic Scotland said snow gates are shut on the A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul and the B974 Bridge of Dye.

A gritter lorry on the A87 from Inverness to Ullapool (Paul Campbell/PA)

Police Scotland urged people to follow travel advice.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell said: “Local resilience partnerships are continuing to meet to co-ordinate and deliver the response to disruption experienced by communities in the north and north-east of Scotland following heavy snowfall over the weekend.

“We have been working closely with resilience partners across local authorities, other emergency service partners, transport partners, NHS and health and social care partnerships, and other local organisations to support communities affected by adverse weather and keep public services open where possible.

“Some services may be impacted by adverse weather and I would encourage the public to check on neighbours or relatives, if they are able to do so safely.”

Posting on social media, First Minister John Swinney said: “I am very grateful to all public bodies and volunteers for the support that is being provided. Please stay safe.”

He had earlier paid tribute to the “truly exceptional” efforts of farmers, volunteers and members of the public in helping clear roads, dig out cars and keep people safe, which he said showed “heartening” community spirit.