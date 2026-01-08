Man who strangled wife before crashing car at McDonald’s admits her murder

A man who strangled his wife has admitted her murder on the day his trial was due to start.

Paul Knight, 36, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday where he was expected to stand trial for murdering his wife, 32-year-old Isobella “Izzy” Knight, but he changed his plea to guilty and will be sentenced later in the month.

Knight strangled his wife at their home in Donnington Road, Burton Latimer, while their children lay in bed asleep on June 13 last year, Northamptonshire Police said.

The next day, Knight claimed he and his wife were both unwell and asked his mother to look after the children.

Paul Knight will be sentenced on January 29 (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Once they had been picked up, he attempted to end his own life before leaving the house and crashing his car in the car park of a nearby McDonald’s.

The police officers who responded to the crash found his behaviour odd and searched his home address, where they found his wife’s body.

In a tribute released through police after her death, Mrs Knight’s mother, Helena, said: “I want everyone to know that Izzy was so much more than a victim.

“She was a loving mother, a treasured daughter, a best friend in sister form, a talented artist, and a great friend. She laughed, she cried, she worked tirelessly to provide for her children, she had dreams, and she loved hard.

“She was such a lovely woman, and I already miss her so much. She will never ever be forgotten, and we will make sure her girls grow up knowing what an incredible person she was.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Torie Harrison, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “This is a tragic case of violence against a woman who had everything to live for and I am pleased Paul Knight has finally decided to tell the truth and admit to his wife’s murder.

“It is clear to see, through the words written by her parents, that Izzy was an incredible woman with so many positive qualities and so many reasons to live.

“Her life was cut short by a man fuelled by jealousy and thoughts only for himself. He has left two daughters without a mother and there is no sentence that could ever make up for that.

“I am glad that Izzy’s family do not now have to go through further pain in the form of a trial and my thoughts remain with them at what continues to be a very difficult time.”

Knight will be sentenced on January 29.