Farage stance on benefit cap ‘just basic racism’, says Swinney

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s stance that the two-child benefit cap should only be lifted for British-born families is “basic racism”, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Mr Farage has drawn criticism for his comments at a press conference on Wednesday, where he said his party would vote against Government proposals to lift the cap.

Under Reform plans, both parents would have to be born in the UK and working full time for the cap to be lifted.

The Scottish Government has long spoken out against the cap and had instituted plans to mitigate it before Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced its scrapping in her November budget.

Nigel Farage has suggested the benefit cap should only be lifted for British-born families (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking to LBC on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “I think Nigel Farage is quite actively engaged in a competition with the Conservative Party to be the nastiest of all parties.

“I think underlying much of what Nigel Farage says is just basic racism, and I will have none of it.”

But, speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday, Lord Offord – one of the leading contenders to be Reform UK’s leader in Scotland – said the comments were “completely colour blind”.

He said: “This has nothing to do with with colour or creed.

“This is British nationals who have paid into the system, who see that they are not being given priority, particularly in our more disadvantaged communities, and we need to help our own citizens.

“We’ve got the responsibility to help our own people who have paid into the system.”

The First Minister also took aim at Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay, who has said his party would look to fund tax cuts by reducing the social security budget, not ruling out potential changes to the much-praised Scottish Child Payment.

“The Conservatives, by their stance on the Scottish Child Payment, demonstrate the heartlessness of their approach and with every passing day, we see the Conservatives reaffirm their reputation as the nasty party of politics,” he said.

“The Scottish Child Payment is an essential intervention to lift family incomes and to lift children out of poverty.

“That’s why we’ve got child poverty rates falling in Scotland, when they’re rising in the rest of the United Kingdom, because the Scottish Child Payment is only available here in Scotland.”

The First Minister’s comments come as he announced £10 million freed up in this financial year by the UK Government’s scrapping of the cap will see £5.5 million to bolster the Scottish Welfare Fund, while the remainder will be given to three anti-poverty charities.

Children First and the Corra Foundation will each receive £1.5 million, with a further £550,000 given to Aberlour Children’s Charity.

A further £1 million will support the delivery of the Government’s child poverty delivery plan.