Ex-Premier League referee spared jail after schoolboy video found on laptop

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been spared jail after he was found to have a sexual video of a 15-year-old boy in school uniform on his laptop.

Coote, 43, previously pleaded guilty to making an indecent moving image of a child of the most serious kind, and his sentencing judge said he had had a “spectacular fall from grace”.

Coote’s arms and hands trembled as a sentence of nine months, suspended for two years, was passed at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors said the two-minute, 11-second video found on his Dell laptop showed the boy undress until he was completely naked, before performing sexual acts on himself.