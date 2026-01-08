Complaint against incoming Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally dismissed

A complaint against the incoming Archbishop of Canterbury over her handling of an abuse allegation has been dismissed.

Dame Sarah Mullally should face no further action on the issue, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell decided.

The complainant, a man known as Survivor N, has a right to ask for the decision to be reviewed.

Dame Sarah will legally become the Church of England’s top bishop in a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on January 28.

She will then be formally installed, or enthroned, at Canterbury Cathedral on March 25.

In December it was revealed she had been accused of improperly handling a complaint against a priest in London, where she currently serves as bishop.

Lambeth Palace officials said the complaint was made in 2020, but was not followed up on due to “administrative errors and an incorrect assumption about the individual’s wishes”.

Dame Sarah was not informed of the complaint at the time, church authorities said.

On Thursday, a spokesperson from the office of the Archbishop of York said: “On 7 January the Archbishop of York issued his determination not to take any further action in relation to a CDM (clergy discipline measure) complaint originally filed against Bishop Sarah Mullally in 2020.

“The complainant can under Section 13(3) of the measure request this decision is independently reviewed by the President of Tribunals.”

In a statement last year, Dame Sarah said it was “clear” that a complaint made against her in 2020 “was not properly dealt with”.

She added that she was “seeking assurance that processes have been strengthened to ensure any complaint that comes into Lambeth Palace is responded to in a timely and satisfactory manner”.

Under the church’s internal disciplinary process known as CDM, outcomes can range from a conditional discharge where no penalty is imposed, to removal from office, resignation by consent and a lifetime ban from ministry.