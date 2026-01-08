Charity launches Grief Run Clubs to connect those who have lost loved ones

A running club aiming to connect people dealing with grief has been launched.

Marie Curie and running community Run Your Mind have set up Grief Run Clubs, which will take place once a month from January to April in London.

Those experiencing grief will be able to support each other while running 5km.

It comes as a poll of 2,000 adults found more than one in four (27%) turn to running after losing a loved one.

Almost three-quarters (72%) of joggers told the survey, commissioned by Marie Curie, the activity helped clear their heads, while 67% said it gave them a sense of control.

Almost two-thirds (65%) said running helped them to cry or process their grief, while 72% said they felt more themselves after a run.

Saiqa Phillips, bereavement co-ordinator at Marie Curie Hospice in the West Midlands, said: “A normal and healthy coping mechanism when anticipating a loss, or after someone has died, is to exercise and engage in a physical challenge.

“It is well recognised that in any physical activity the body releases endorphins which may help to release stress and anxiety, particularly when associated with grief.

“For some people, they choose to connect this physical activity into a focused fundraising project.

“In post-bereavement, maintaining a bond with the person who has died is normal. They may not physically be here anymore, but there is still an emotional connection.

“Each movement when running can feel like a vibration sent and received between the runner and their loved one; almost like an invisible string connected from heart to heart.”

The first run will take place on January 27 at Runlimited on Baker Street, with the second scheduled for February 18 at the Running Room on Battersea Park Road.

Jenni Falconer launches Marie Curie’s Grief Run Clubs in London’s Battersea Park (David Parry/PA)

Information about the March and April runs will be released in due course.Marie Curie is the 2026 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year and is aiming to raise £2 million.

TV and radio presenter Jenni Falconer is taking part in the event for the charity.

She said: “I absolutely love running and from personal experience, it comes with significant physical and mental benefits. When I run my mind feels clear, any stress eases and it’s as if the weight lifts off your shoulders.

“It’s my mediation time too as it allows time to think, focusing on the positives as opposed to any challenges being faced that day.

“It has also been proven that physical exercise, like running, can help with processing the complex emotions that arise when experiencing grief, and so for me it was a no brainer to run for Marie Curie on marathon day.

“Marie Curie’s work is so incredibly important, and they will be there to the end supporting terminally ill individuals or people experiencing bereavement. They ensure people don’t face the end of life alone.

“I’d love to see lots more runners with a London Marathon place sign up to fundraise for Marie Curie, as they couldn’t be more deserving. I’m immensely proud to have been asked to run for them.”

The London Marathon will take place on Sunday April 26.