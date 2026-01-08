Bodies of boy and man found at separate homes

Irish police are investigating the discovery of the bodies of a boy and a man at two separate homes in west Dublin.

Emergency services were called to a home in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot at approximately 8.30am on Thursday.

Members of An Garda Siochana outside a property (Brian Lawless/PA)

The man, in his 40s, was found dead at the scene.

During follow-up inquiries, the body of the boy was discovered at a home in Clondalkin.

Both locations have been preserved for forensic examination, to be conducted by the Technical Bureau of the Irish police service An Garda Siochana.

The coroner has been notified and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.

The body of the man has been removed from the scene to the city morgue.

The body of the boy remained at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Post-mortem examinations were due to be arranged.