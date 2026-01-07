Starmer ‘sets out position on Greenland’ in call with Trump

Sir Keir Starmer “set out his position on Greenland” in a phone call with Donald Trump on Wednesday evening, Downing Street has said.

US officials have suggested America could use “military means” to take over the semi-autonomous Danish territory, which Mr Trump claims is vital for national security.

Downing Street did not provide further details of Sir Keir’s comments during the call.

But the Prime Minister has repeatedly said the territory’s future must be a matter for Greenland and Denmark alone, including in the Commons earlier on Wednesday.

The row over Greenland has cast a shadow over relations between the US and Europe, with Denmark’s prime minister warning that a US takeover would spell the end of the Nato alliance.

Wednesday’s call also saw Sir Keir and Mr Trump discuss the seizure of the oil tanker Marinera earlier in the day, continuing negotiations on the future of Ukraine and US military action in Venezuela.

It is the first time the two men have spoken since US special forces seized Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and brought him to New York on Saturday.