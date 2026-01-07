Snowed-in couple hail ‘good Samaritan’ farmer who cleared drive

A “good Samaritan” farmer came to the rescue of a couple who were snowed in at their home in Aberdeenshire, clearing their driveway in 20 minutes.

Graeme and Melanie Stewart, both 63, moved to Alford in Aberdeenshire around 18 months ago.

They were starting to clear snow by shovel on Wednesday, a job they expected to take three hours, when a neighbouring farmer who they had never met passed by and offered to help with his tractor.

Dr Stewart said the farming community had saved the day and the roads nearby would have been impassable if not for their collective efforts.

He said: “The snow is about 4ft deep around the villages, it has been blowing into drifts of around 6ft or 7ft.

“It hasn’t stopped snowing since New Year’s Day. I have never seen it like this.

“I think its persistence has taken us by surprise, this has been remorseless.

“I started to clear the drive yesterday but gave up.

“My wife went out this morning to have another go, luckily for us, one of the farmers passed by.

“Next thing we knew, he had his tractor and snow plough, and had it cleared.”

He continued: “The farmers in this community are going out at all hours to clear the roads.

“I’d never seen the fella before, he was literally passing the end of the driveway.

“He was a complete stranger, a good Samaritan. He leapt out and asked us if we wanted a hand.

“He had the tractor up and down three times and cleared the drive.

“The village isn’t too bad, but you wouldn’t want to go far if you didn’t have to.

The couple’s drive was cleared of snow by the tractor (Graeme Stewart/PA)

While some smaller shops in the village are still being supplied, he said he transport problems had meant others have “ground to a halt”.

Originally from nearby Angus, Dr Stewart lived in Worcestershire for several years before returning to the north of Scotland around 18 months ago.

He works as a hospital consultant, and said medical services had been badly impacted and carers were having to walk to their appointments in the local area.

Dr Stewart added: “The whole thing has been chaotic, we are lucky in the village because people go the extra mile.

“I have been very impressed by the community spirit up here.

“The community does pull together round here.

“The roads around our house are only cleared because a farmer ploughs it twice a day to get to his sheep and cattle.

“If it wasn’t for the farming community keeping country roads open, we would be in a real mess.”