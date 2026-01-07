School bus crashes into ditch in Kent

A school bus was pictured having crashed into a ditch after slipping on black ice in Kent.

Kent Police were called soon after 8am after a bus left the road at Chilmington Green, Ashford, and ended up in a ditch.

Officers, paramedics and three fire engines attended the scene to help passengers leave the bus, and there were no reported injuries.

Police at the scene after a school bus crashed into a ditch near Ashford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the bus was believed to have “slipped” off the road due to black ice.

It said in a statement: “There are no reported injuries and the cause is believed to be the vehicle slipping on black ice.

“Crews are reminding everyone to use extra caution when driving in cold temperatures as there could be black ice on the roads, so avoid sudden braking and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front.”

Early messages on social media reported that the Stagecoach vehicle was full of school children when it left the road.

Stagecoach has since confirmed that the incident involving one of its school buses is under review.

Police at the scene of the bus crash (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and remain on scene to assist while passengers leave the bus and the vehicle is recovered.

“Paramedics attended as a precaution.

“There were no reported injuries.”

Joel Mitchell, managing director at Stagecoach South East, said: “Stagecoach can confirm that an incident occurred on January 7 on the A28 in Ashford involving one of our school buses.

“There are currently no reported injuries.

“Stagecoach is co-operating fully with the local authorities, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under review.”