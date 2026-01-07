Man believed to be first charged with endangering others during sea crossing

A man is set to appear in court accused of endangering others during a sea crossing to the UK in what is believed to be the first charge under newly introduced border security legislation.

Aman Naseri is due to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following the alleged offence on January 5, a HM Courts and Tribunals spokesperson said.

The 18-year-old is also accused of entering the UK without valid entry clearance, the spokesperson added.

The new offence is part of a range of measures introduced to curb Channel crossings which came into force under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act which became law in December.