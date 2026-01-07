Lorry becomes wedged after crashing down steep bank

A lorry was left perched on a steep bank after leaving the road and smashing through a fence at an industrial estate.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the scene off Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham, shortly after 4am on Wednesday.

Drone images show the lorry wedged after leaving the road (Phil Barnett/PA)

The lorry driver, who is aged in his 60s, was injured in the collision and taken to hospital, the force said.

Pictures of the scene show the rear end of the lorry’s trailer bent upwards on a steep slope while the cab had gone through the fence and ended up near a warehouse building.

It is currently unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

Police attended the scene at the industrial estate in Nottingham (Phil Barnett/PA)

A police spokesperson said in a written statement: “We were called at 4.15am today (Wednesday) after a lorry and its trailer left the road.

“The driver, a man in his 60s, was freed from the wreckage and taken to hospital where he is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-altering in nature.

“An investigation into what happened is ongoing.”