‘I was forced to do so’ – alleged Channel small boat pilot tells court

An Afghan national has denied endangering 46 people during a boat crossing to the UK as he told the court: “I plead not guilty, I was forced to do so”.

Aman Naseri appeared at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged with endangerment of life during a small boat crossing of the English Channel – the first alleged offence of its kind since it became law on January 5.

Wearing a black coat in the dock, the 18-year-old, who followed proceedings through a Dari interpreter, also spoke to confirm his name and date of birth during a short hearing.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday.