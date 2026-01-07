Fact check: Polling company registered at an address months after Reform UK left

A widely shared online post claimed polling firm Merlin Strategy and political party Reform UK had the same address and implied a connection between the organisations.

The post read: “A ‘polling company’ pushing a poll claiming Reform is the most trusted on the economy … turns out to be a brand-new company registered at the EXACT same address as Reform UK.”

In a video attached to the post a woman says: “What are the chances? Reform has the same address as Merlin Strategy.”

Evaluation

Merlin Strategy and Reform UK have both previously listed 83 Victoria Street as office addresses, but not at the same time.

Reform changed to a different address in August 2024, before Merlin Strategy was first registered as a company in April 2025.

The facts

Companies House records show Merlin Strategy has been registered as a limited company since August 15 2025. Its registered office address was listed as 83 Victoria Street in London until January 5 this year, when it was changed.

Details for Reform UK show 83 Victoria Street was the registered office address of the political party from February 2019 until August 2024. It has since used Millbank Tower as its office address.

This means Merlin Strategy and Reform UK did not have offices registered at the address at the same time.

An advanced search on Companies House shows there are 97 active companies registered to 83 Victoria Street.

A workspace provider in the property offers virtual offices, providing businesses with an address for post, calls and faxes without a physical office.