Police told wrong family that teenager had been killed in deadly crash

The family of a teenager badly injured in a car crash were told that he had died following a mistake in identifying him and another victim, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its identification process following a serious collision on Todwick Road, Rotherham, on December 13.

On Sunday, concerns were raised about the identity of two young people who were killed in the crash.

Trevor Wynn, 17, was thought to have died along with a girl, also 17, and his family were informed.

Joshua Johnson, 18, was thought to be the identity of another injured person who was under sedation in hospital.

But on Sunday, “information came to light” which led to further checks taking place, including forensic testing, SYP said.

The tests confirmed that Mr Wynn was the youth in hospital receiving treatment, and Mr Johnson was the person who died.

Families of both teenagers will be offered the support of specialist services, police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane said: “This has obviously come as a huge shock to everyone and we recognise the additional trauma this may cause.

“We are supporting Trevor and all the families through this and have engaged specialist agencies to help provide that support.

“I have also offered to meet with both sets of parents as I am sure they will have many questions, most of which we are not able to answer yet but we are absolutely committed to understanding how this happened so it cannot happen again.

“We have taken the decision to refer ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to consider our role in the identification processes which were followed following the road traffic collision.

“We will co-operate fully with any subsequent investigation and will be led by the IOPC on the next steps to determine how this happened, and how we can ensure this never happens again in the future.”

The force said an 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a 19-year-old was held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Both have been bailed pending further inquiries.

In its statement, SYP said: “All of those involved have asked that we thank the public for their support but ask that they are now left in peace to process the future they now face.”