New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior convicted of speeding

New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has been convicted of speeding after fog delayed his flight back to the UK to complete a speed awareness course.

The 41-year-old, who is replacing Enzo Maresca as head coach at Stamford Bridge, was prosecuted by Derbyshire Police over an incident last July when his Audi A8 Quattro had been caught out on a speed camera.

Rosenior admitted being behind the wheel of the vehicle, which had been travelling at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Rykneld Road, Littleover, Derbyshire, at 11.41am on July 7.

Liam Rosenior in 2024 (Steven Paston/PA)

He was offered the chance to avoid a criminal prosecution by completing a speed awareness course, but did not turn up to the session which had been arranged.

“Unfortunately during the time when the drivers awareness course was booked we were stuck in France due to fog after the game with my work, as it was deemed unsafe to fly back home,” Rosenior explained, in a note to Derby Magistrates’ Court.

He “had to stay another night and be on a plane the next day during the time of the course”, he added.

“Unfortunately the course could not be fulfilled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Understandably due to circumstances, I have to accept the situation as is.”

The football manager was convicted at a single justice procedure hearing on January 2, with a magistrate ordering him to pay out a total of £1,052 in fines, costs, and court fees.

Rosenior was unveiled as the new Chelsea head coach on Tuesday in a deal which lasts until 2032, taking over in the wake of Maresca’s New Year’s Day sacking.

He is expected to be in the stands for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

Rosenior guided French club Strasbourg to a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season, while regularly flying back to the family home in Derbyshire which he shares with his wife Erika and their four children.

In a court document, police staff member Hannah Ball set out how Rosenior was notified of the speeding offence in writing, and he replied on August 18 to confirm that he had been the Audi’s driver.

“Mr Liam James Rosenior was offered a Speed Awareness Course however this was booked but not completed therefore the offer was withdrawn and a Conditional Offer of Fixed Penalty Fine was issued,” she wrote.

“This has not been complied with as the fine was paid on 08/12/2025 but the licence details have not been received for endorsement within the 28 days permitted.

“As the Conditional Offer has not been complied with, this has now been cancelled, a refund requested for money already paid, and the matter passed for court process.”

Magistrate Paul Moslin imposed three penalty points on Rosenior’s driving licence, and ordered him to pay a £666 fine, £120 in costs, and a £266 victim surcharge.

He had pleaded guilty in writing to speeding, with the prosecution taking place behind closed doors in the fast-track single justice procedure.