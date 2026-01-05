Trump breached international law with Venezuela operation, suggests Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has suggested the US military operation in Venezuela and the removal of its leader breached international law.

Speaking to SNP members in Glasgow on Monday, John Swinney said he was “deeply concerned” with the situation, which saw Nicolas Maduro and his wife taken to the US and appearing in a New York court.

Following the operation, which included strikes on military sites in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said his administration would be “running” the South American country.

The First Minister also pushed for the international community to “ensure that de-escalation, diplomacy and democracy are the foundations of what follows”.

US President Donald Trump owns two golf courses in Scotland and met the First Minister numerous times last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I am deeply concerned at the situation which has unfolded in Venezuela,” the First Minister said.

“There is no doubt that the Maduro regime was an illegitimate and authoritarian regime.

“However, I am clear that all nations must abide by the international, rules-based system.

“Having listened carefully to what has been said by the United States administration in recent days, I cannot see how international law has been respected here.”

The First Minister has cultivated a relationship with President Trump in the past 12 months, meeting numerous times in the hopes of reducing tariffs on Scotch whisky exports to the US.

Asked by journalists if he regretted that relationship, the First Minister said: “All I’ve done is try to pursue the interests of Scotland.

“The whisky industry is facing really difficult times just now, one of the contributing factors is the United States tariffs.”

He added: “When I hear that experience and evidence from a significant sector in the Scottish economy, I’ve got to act on it, which is what I’ve done to try to promote and protect the interests of Scotland in one of our key industries.”

Responding to criticism of his speaking out about the issues in Venezuela, Mr Swinney said he believed people would “expect to hear from the First Minister of Scotland” on such a “very, very serious set of circumstances”.