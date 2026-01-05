Staff at four universities vote on possible strike action in disputes over cuts

Lecturers at four Scottish universities are voting on possible strike action in four separate disputes over proposed budget cuts and job losses.

University and College Union (UCU) members at Aberdeen, Stirling, Heriot-Watt and Strathclyde are being asked whether they support strike action, and also whether they are willing to take action short of a strike.

The latter can include things such as working to contract, refusing to cover for absent colleagues or do voluntary activities, and marking and assessment boycotts.

If they vote in favour, the members will then decide what action to take and how to pursue the dispute with their employer.

The union said the move comes after senior management at all four universities refused to rule out compulsory redundancies as part of their attempts to cut costs.

The UCU said 40 staff have already left Aberdeen University voluntarily under its Adapting for Continued Success programme, but the university has refused to rule out compulsory redundancies.

At Heriot-Watt, senior management have refused to rule out compulsory exits as part of plans to cut at least 41 job losses in Scotland, and 10 at its campus in Malaysia.

Meanwhile at Stirling, 175 staff have already left voluntarily in recent months, but further cuts – including possible compulsory redundancies – are planned, which the union said jarred with principal Gerry McCormac recently becoming the highest-paid principal in the country.

Finally, Strathclyde is planning to cut 76 jobs as it bids to make savings of £35 million, with the UCU calling for it to engage in meaningful consultation on its planned changes.

The threat of industrial action comes after recent walkouts over similar disputes at the University of Dundee, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

The dispute at UHI was resolved before Christmas, while UCU members at Edinburgh voted to suspend strike action following a number of concessions from the university, including a commitment of no compulsory redundancies during the current academic year.

Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said: “We’re just days into the New Year and once again universities across Scotland are facing the possibility of industrial action, with members being forced to vote for strike action to defend jobs and force university principals to rule out compulsory redundancies.

“With a record number of jobs being cut across Scottish universities, the principals at Stirling and Heriot-Watt and those at Strathclyde and Aberdeen, who are starting off their time as principals in the most disappointing way, need to listen to their staff and commit to ruling out compulsory redundancies before these disputes escalate into strikes with resulting disruption to students.”

All four strike ballots open on Monday and will remain open into February, with Strathclyde’s ballot closing on February 9, followed by Heriot-Watt and Aberdeen on February 16, and Stirling on February 17.

A University of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “There have been drop-in sessions and workshops about Adapting for Continued Success and more are taking place in January.

“It’s disappointing to see a ballot being organised when we are still at the engagement and planning phase of the programme and have yet to determine how the university will reposition for the challenging climate facing the UK higher education sector.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government recognises the vital role universities play in our economy and wider society, which is why we are investing £1.1 billion in the sector this year alone.

“Ministers are aware of the broad range of pressures facing Scotland’s universities. This includes the UK Government’s immigration policies, which are having an adverse impact on international student numbers.

“Additionally, universities are facing extra costs of £48 million due to the UK Government’s decision to increase employers’ national insurance contributions.

“While universities are autonomous institutions with responsibility for their own staffing and operational matters, we expect them to engage constructively with trade unions to seek resolution to local disputes, in line with Fair Work principles.

“Compulsory redundancies should only be considered as a last resort, after all other cost-saving measures have been fully explored.”

A spokesperson for Heriot-Watt University said: “While the university is disappointed to note this development, particularly as the UCU has taken this action prior to the conclusion of our formal consultations, we remain committed to constructive dialogue and collaboration over the issues identified.

“We are actively engaging with the UCU and our other recognised unions through the scheduled Combined Joint Negotiation and Consultation Committee (CJNCC) and collective consultation meetings.

“In addition, our paid leaver scheme has already attracted significant interest from colleagues and will play a meaningful role in reducing any potential need for compulsory redundancies. This positive response shows that staff are engaging with the options available and taking proactive steps to shape their future.

“Our focus remains on reaching a fair and sustainable resolution that works for all parties and avoids the damaging disruption caused by industrial action.”

A spokesman for Strathclyde University said: “The financial pressures on the UK university sector are well documented.

“Strathclyde maintains a strong strategic, academic and reputational position, and we are proactively reshaping our finances to ensure we continue to deliver excellent teaching, research and innovation.

“This is a continuation of the approach we have taken over the past two years to manage costs and increase income. Using a wide range of measures, we are implementing £20 million of planned savings this year and £15 million next year.

“The university has been consulting the campus trade unions on a regular basis regarding proposed changes and will continue to do so.”

Stirling University has been approached for comment.