Sentence deferred on man who set fire to prison staff cars

The sentencing of a man who set fire to prison officers’ cars on Christmas Day two years ago has been deferred until next month for a report.

Graeme Seivwright, 43, previously admitted being involved in “wilfully” setting fire to three vehicles in the car park at HMP Grampian in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, on December 25 2023.

The vehicles were destroyed and three parked nearby were also damaged.

Seivwright was due to be sentenced on Monday at the High Court in Glasgow. However, the court heard that a report ordered by Lord Mulholland at the previous hearing was not ready.

John Scullion KC, representing Seivwright, said: “Mr Seivwright’s position is he was not informed of any appointments for the preparation of the report.”

Lord Mulholland told the 43-year-old it is in his interests to comply with the preparation of the report as it will lead to a discount on his sentence.

He told him: “Your counsel has told me you did not know about the meeting with the social worker. I will continue it for the preparation of a background report.

“If you do not co-operate I’m going to reduce the discount.

“I was going to reduce it by six months. If you don’t co-operate I will not reduce it.”

He added: “That’s the carrot and stick. It’s in your interests to co-operate.”

Lord Mulholland deferred sentence until February 4 at the High Court in Edinburgh.