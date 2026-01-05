Scotland has foundations to be independent thanks to SNP, claims Swinney

Scotland has the “foundations” to be independent thanks to the SNP, First Minister John Swinney has said.

Mr Swinney spoke to party members in Glasgow on Monday as he kicked off the party’s campaign ahead of May’s Holyrood election, where he credited his party with setting the country up to thrive post-separation from the UK.

The First Minister has set the bar for another referendum on independence at a majority of SNP MSPs – 65 seats or more – similar to what was reached in the 2011 election and triggered the first vote three years later.

But the SNP leader was coy about how he would secure the referendum in the face of a UK Government opposed to granting it, saying only that there were different “tactics” which could be employed.

John Swinney spoke to party members in Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

Looking set to lean heavily on the SNP’s near-two decade time in power ahead of voters going to the polls in May, the First Minister said: “As our national bard once said, maybe it’s time for us to see ourselves as others see us.”

He added: “There is more I can say about our record in Government: child poverty in Scotland is falling; the poverty-related attainment gap in schools is at a record low; unemployment is significantly lower than the UK average; our renewables industry continues to grow and grow, powering our green economic future.

“Scotland is by no means a perfect country but, my goodness, given everything thrown at us in recent years, Scotland has strong foundations for the future, under SNP leadership.”

The First Minister also sought to pitch his party as the one offering hope to Scots, telling the crowd: “There is hope for a better future for Scotland, but we have to go out and vote for it – that time is now.

“To become independent, we need a referendum that will be recognised by the international community.

“In 2011, Scotland secured a referendum when the SNP won a majority – it worked in 2011 and it will work in 2026.

“So, on May 7, our aim is not just to win, our aim is to win the overall majority that secures Scotland the right to choose our own future.

“That is our task – it is an ambitious task – but friends, ambition is what this party is about.”

But the First Minister was keen not to answer questions about how an independent Scotland could be delivered.

Jokingly encouraging journalists to avoid “cynicism”, the First Minister said: “I think what people are crying out for in politics is for politicians to set out what they believe in and what they aspire for and what they want to achieve.

“For me, I entered politics to make sure Scotland became an independent country, so I’m going to put that to the people with the opportunity I have as First Minister, as leader of the SNP, in the 2026 election.

“It comes down to a fundamentally basic democratic point that the United Kingdom has always accepted and which it accepted in 2011 and 2014 – which is the people of Scotland have the right to decide their own constitutional future and that is a fundamental democratic principle that has to lie at the heart of our politics in Scotland today.”

Speaking to journalists after his speech, the First Minister again refused to reveal the “tactics” he would employ if the UK Government rejects the push for another vote on separation.

But he added: “I think none of my tactics should be necessary… the UK Government should just accept the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland, that’s the outrage that you should all be livid about.”