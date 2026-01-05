Schools closed and flights cancelled as warnings for snow and ice in force

Hundreds of schools have been shut and flights cancelled as weather warnings remain in force with snow bringing disruption.

Amber weather warnings were in place for snow until 10am in parts of Scotland, forecasting “heavy snow” and travel disruption, while yellow warnings for snow and ice cover much of the UK.

A number of schools across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are shut on Monday, while flights have been cancelled and some train lines are also affected.

The amber warnings covered Aberdeen, Aviemore in the Cairngorms, and Ullapool, Ross-shire.

The warnings covered much of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire areas, Orkney, Shetland, and Outer Hebridean Islands, from Sunday evening until 10am on Monday – with the potential for another 5-10cm of snow accumulating at low levels, with the potential for 20-30cm on high ground.

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice cover much of the UK, including Northern Ireland, Wales, much of Scotland north of Glasgow, south-west England, north-west England, the Midlands, east England and the north-east of England, stretching up to the Scottish Borders.

Amber weather warnings are issued when there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, including the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

Yellow warnings are issued for a range of weather situations, including when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places, or when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower, according to the Met Office.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for England as an early warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing, running until Friday.

Schools in Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles, Aberdeenshire and many in Moray are shut on Monday. Some across parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are also closed.

In Wales, train services are suspended between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog and between Machynlleth and Pwllheli, National Rail said.

Train services in northern Scotland will be disrupted until the end of the day, National Rail said. Stations north of Edinburgh will not be served by LNER until 2pm, and there will be no ScotRail services on routes between Glasgow Queen Street/Edinburgh and Aberdeen; Dundee and Aberdeen; Aberdeen/Elgin and Inverness; and Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick, until at least midday.

The Met Office warned that people living in the regions covered by the amber weather warning could expect travel disruption, and that rural communities could become cut off.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers much of Scotland north of Glasgow (Beth Edmonston/PA)

Loganair cancelled flights from Aberdeen and Inverness airports following heavy snowfall.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport posted on X on Monday at 8am to say the runway was closed due to wintry conditions and some flights were “subject to delay and there have been some cancelations”.

And Belfast International Airport said there had been several delays and cancellations on Monday.

Warnings have been issued for the north-east coast of England (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Police travel advice has been issued following the weather warnings for snow across north and north-east Scotland.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell: “The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas.

“Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings.

“We continue to work with partners to help our communities impacted by the adverse weather.

“If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey.

“Please don’t drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety.”

The north-west of England also saw snow and ice (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “We’ve already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas.

“Of course for many, Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter-ready and have a winter kit in your car.

“Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.

“I’d also like to thank all the frontline staff such as gritter drivers, chainsaw gangs, police officers and many others who have been out working in dreadful conditions these past few days and over the next 48 hours.”