New Venezuelan leader invites US to ‘collaborate’ after Maduro’s removal

Venezuela’s interim leader has expressed willingness to collaborate with US President Donald Trump as the UK Government continued to advocate for a swift transition of power following the removal of Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro is expected to appear before a New York court on Monday when the UN Security Council, of which the UK is a member, is expected to meet on Monday.

The UK, which has a historically deep intelligence-sharing relationship with the US, was not informed of the operation that saw Maduro and his wife captured and flown to New York before it was carried out.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Sunday the US would not take control of Venezuela but would enforce an “oil quarantine,” contrasting with Mr Trump’s earlier pledge to “run” the country until new leadership is installed.

Mr Trump later reiterated his comments that the US would take control, telling reporters on Air Force One “we’re going to run everything” with elections “at the right time”.

Hours after Mr Rubio’s comments, interim leader Delcy Rodriguez issued a public message to the US, asserting Venezuela’s “right to peace, development, sovereignty, and a future”.

“We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference,” she said in a post on Instagram.

“These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world.

“We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence.”

The comments follow the indictment of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on “narco-terrorism” charges in New York, which came after Saturday’s airstrikes over the capital city of Caracas.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones declined to say whether he thought American airstrikes on Caracas early on Saturday were legal, insisting it was for “international courts” to judge.

“The United Kingdom was not involved in any way,” Mr Jones told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme.

“We were not informed of it beforehand. So it’s not for us to judge whether it’s been a success or not. That’s for the Americans to speak to.”

The minister and close ally of Sir Keir Starmer added: “I think the important thing now, given the events that have unfolded over the last 48 hours, is that we are quickly able to get to a point where we can get to a peaceful transition to a president in Venezuela that has the support of the people of Venezuela.”

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Mr Trump also revealed his plans to exploit the leadership vacuum to “fix” the nation’s oil infrastructure and sell “large amounts” of the fuel to other nations.

The action, seen as the most assertive US intervention to achieve regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, followed months of pressure from Washington on the country and its autocratic leader.

Mr Jones said the UK Government was “not entirely clear” what Mr Trump meant when he said America would run Venezuela, but insisted it was not for a “third country” to decide on its future government.

“It’s for the Americans now and for Venezuela to set out what happens in the coming days,” he said.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel suggested the UK should “absolutely” have anticipated what was going to happen and that the political direction of travel had been “pretty clear”.

Sir Keir has resisted calls from within his own party, as well as some opposition critics, to take a tougher stance on the US president, arguing that a close relationship with America is critical for security and defence.

Asked whether he would condemn the military action on Saturday, Sir Keir said he wanted to wait to “establish the facts” and speak to Mr Trump, and later insisted the UK would “shed no tears” over the end of Mr Maduro’s regime.

Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson questioned whether “we as a country still stand for international law and sovereignty”, while Leeds East Labour MP Richard Burgon described the Prime Minister’s statement as “shameful and reckless”.