Man in court charged with death by dangerous driving after student killed

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a university student who was struck by a van in central London.

Aalia Mahomed, who was a student at King’s College London, died at the scene of the collision on the Strand on March 18 last year.

The 20-year-old was in her second year of a physics and philosophy degree, according to the university’s website.

Christopher Jackson appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the incident.

A plaque in the memory of Aalia Mahomed, 20, who was killed in a crash near King’s College London (Lucy North/PA)

It is alleged that the van collided with a metal gate, knocking it off its hinges, before hitting the bench where Ms Mahomed was sitting, prosecutor Rachel Darlington told the court.

Jackson, wearing a black shirt and black trousers, spoke to confirm his identity and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.

The 27-year-old, of Walton Road in Southampton, was released on conditional bail ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on February 2.