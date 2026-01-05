Man fined after he admits dressing as admiral without permission

A man has been fined £500 after he admitted dressing as an admiral without permission at a Remembrance Sunday event.

Jonathan Carley, 65, from Harlech, Gwynedd, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with wearing uniform or dress bearing the mark of His Majesty’s Forces without permission.

The court heard Carley wore the uniform at the Remembrance Sunday event in Llandudno on November 9.

He later told police the naval uniform was issued to him legitimately when he was in the cadets but he had rear admiral rings added by a tailor and he had bought medals online.

Carley had said he wanted a sense of ‘belonging and affirmation’, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)

District Judge Gwyn Jones fined Carley £500 and ordered him to pay £85 towards prosecution costs and a £200 surcharge.

He said: “It’s a sad reflection upon you that you chose to do such a thing on a very difficult day for so many.”

James Neary, prosecuting, said at the “well attended” service, Carley wore medals including for service in Iraq and Syria and approached organisers to introduce himself.

He said: “The defendant was allowed to lay a wreath. He did so, he saluted and stood among other dignitaries.”

His photograph later went viral on social media and when he was arrested on November 14, he told police: “I’ve been expecting you.”

In interview, he told police he had wanted a sense of “belonging and affirmation”.

Sentencing Carley, the judge said: “It should have been a genuine opportunity to remember and to think about the lives of all those who have served the country and their community, with so many people not being able to be there.

“You were there not as a genuine person but as someone who came to deceive and create a falsehood.

“Your actions totally disrespect the memories of all those persons who have fallen and causes a great deal of pain to families.”

Jonathan Carley, from Harlech, Gwynedd, leaving Llandudno Magistrates’ Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mark Haslam, defending, said it was a “very sad case”.

He said: “He wanted to be a part of the proceedings. He wanted to play a part. He accepts through me that his way of playing a part was totally inappropriate.”

He said Carley, a man of previous good character, was “extremely respectful” during the course of the ceremony.

He said the defendant “seriously underestimated” the anxiety, anger and distress his actions would cause and had since been “publicly humiliated”.

Leaving court, Carley did not answer questions from reporters but stood next to Mr Haslam as he delivered a short statement.

Mr Haslam said: “My client would like to reiterate his apologies to all of those who have been affected by what he did. As we made clear in court, he is utterly remorseful and he accepts the sentence of the court.”