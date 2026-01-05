Hundreds of Scottish schools shut by heavy snow warnings

Hundreds of schools in northern Scotland will be shut on Monday as weather warnings remain in force with snow bringing disruption to many parts of the country.

A Met Office amber warning of heavy snow showers covers Shetland, Orkney and parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire until 10am on Monday, while a yellow warning of snow and ice covers the country as far south as Perth until the end of the day.

Pupils will get an unexpected extra day of holiday at schools in Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles and Aberdeenshire while in Aberdeen city, schools and ELC provisions will open at 11am and breakfast clubs will not run.

Many schools in Moray are also shut.

The amber alert warns that 5-10cm is likely to fall fairly widely, with a few places seeing 20-30 cm over mainland Scotland.

It warns that strong winds at times may cause snow to drift and temporary blizzard conditions.

In the yellow alert area, forecasters predict that Grampian, the northwest Highlands and Aberdeenshire will see the most frequent snow showers, with 5-10cm likely to fall fairly widely and a few places seeing 20-30cm.

ScotRail warned of disruption on routes around Aberdeen and Inverness for much of Monday.

Network Rail Scotland said that the Aberdeen-Dundee, Aberdeen-Inverness, Inverness-Wick/Thurso and Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh are unlikely to run until midday, due to heavy and drifting snow.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell: “The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas. Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings.

“We continue to work with partners to help our communities impacted by the adverse weather.

“If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey. Please don’t drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety.”

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop urged people to follow advice from authorities.

She said: “We’ve already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas.

“Of course for many, Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter ready and have a winter kit in your car.

“Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.”