Ambassador hails ‘historic’ inauguration of Palestinian embassy in London

The inauguration of a Palestinian embassy in London is “proof that our identity cannot be denied”, the country’s ambassador to the UK has said.

Ambassador Husam Zomlot hailed the upgrading of Palestine’s mission in Hammersmith as “historic” and “monumental”.

Speaking at a ceremony marking its inauguration as an embassy, he said: “This is not merely a change of name, and the plaque we will unveil shortly represents far more than formality.

“It is a change of direction, reflecting the reality we are living today, a reality that unequivocally recognises, at long last, our inalienable right to sovereign statehood.

“For generations of Palestinians in Gaza, in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in refugee camps and across the diaspora, this embassy represents proof that our identity cannot be denied, our presence cannot be erased, and our lives cannot be devalued.”

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Dr Husam Zomlot (left) unveils a plaque during the inauguration (Aaron Chown/PA)

The upgrading of the embassy, formally the Palestinian general delegation, follows the Government’s decision in September 2025 to recognise the state of Palestine in an effort to “protect the viability of a two-state solution” in the region.

Mr Zomlot said the move was the result of “100 years of relentless struggle”, but added that he felt “the shadow that hangs over us today” as people in Gaza were “living in hell”.

The ceremony also heard from Obaidah, a 14-year-old Palestinian refugee wounded during the Israeli bombardment of Gaza last year and evacuated to the UK for medical treatment.

Gazan refugee, 14-year-old Obaidah (no surname provided) speaks during the inauguration ceremony for the Embassy of the State of Palestine (Aaron Chown/PA)

Saying he hoped one day to become a Palestinian ambassador, Obaidah said: “Having the embassy in the United Kingdom is very meaningful.

“It is a place where our people are seen, where our voices are heard, and where our hope for justice and dignity lives.”